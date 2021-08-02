Left Menu

VA Tech WABAG bags new order worth USD 165 million from AGCC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:47 IST
VA Tech WABAG bags new order worth USD 165 million from AGCC
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI): Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG has bagged an engineering and procurement order worth USD 165 million (about Rs 1,230 crore) from Russia-based Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC, the company said on Monday.

Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC is a Joint Venture between SIBUR Holding Russia and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation.

As per the order, WABAG would be the technology and system integrator for the Integrated Treatment Facilities (waste water treatment unit) and would also deploy advanced technologies to treat waste water streams, the company said in a release.

The facility would be designed to recycle and re-use waste water released from the petrochemical unit, substituting about 25 per cent of the raw water intake requirement.

The unit would also have a concentrate evaporator unit to maintain Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD).

The deployment of ZLD, 'Recycle and Re-use' makes the facility environment friendly and meets stringent regulations, the company said.

WABAG would undertake the design, engineering, procurement, supply and supervision of the facilities during erection and commissioning including process and technology equipment, piping system, electrical,instrumentation, building and architectural materials, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021