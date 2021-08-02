J-K Police verification order aimed at denying jobs to youth of Kashmir, says Hurriyat
Hurriyat Conference on Monday expressed concern over an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for denying security clearance for passport and jobs to stone pelters, alleging that the move is aimed at closing the doors of employment for the people of the Valley.
The CID wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in an order issued on Saturday had directed all the field units under it to ensure that a person's involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases, and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government schemes.
''The LG-led administration's issuance of autocratic orders, one after another, are against the interests of Kashmiri people, and to close the doors and recourse to employment for the people here,'' the Hurriyat faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a statement.
''After the forcible dismissal of dozens of government employees in the last few weeks, now a policy of not issuing passports and denying government jobs to youth under the garb of being so-called 'stone pelters' or 'anti-national', is being enforced,'' it said.
The amalgam said those in charge should rethink on their ''repressive strategy'' and withdraw such diktats that will only lead to further resentment.
