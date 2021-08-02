Left Menu

J-K Police verification order aimed at denying jobs to youth of Kashmir, says Hurriyat

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:55 IST
J-K Police verification order aimed at denying jobs to youth of Kashmir, says Hurriyat
  • Country:
  • India

Hurriyat Conference on Monday expressed concern over an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for denying security clearance for passport and jobs to stone pelters, alleging that the move is aimed at closing the doors of employment for the people of the Valley.

The CID wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in an order issued on Saturday had directed all the field units under it to ensure that a person's involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases, and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government schemes.

''The LG-led administration's issuance of autocratic orders, one after another, are against the interests of Kashmiri people, and to close the doors and recourse to employment for the people here,'' the Hurriyat faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a statement.

''After the forcible dismissal of dozens of government employees in the last few weeks, now a policy of not issuing passports and denying government jobs to youth under the garb of being so-called 'stone pelters' or 'anti-national', is being enforced,'' it said.

The amalgam said those in charge should rethink on their ''repressive strategy'' and withdraw such diktats that will only lead to further resentment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021