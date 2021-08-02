Left Menu

India and China to continue dialogue over disputed border

and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity," the statement said. The twelfth round of talks between the two armies - and the first meeting in three months - was the latest attempt to ward off fears of a wider conflict between the two countries.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:56 IST
India and China will continue dialogue aimed at easing tensions on their disputed border, the two countries said on Monday, amid concerns over a broader conflict as troops from both economic giants continue to face off at the disputed area.

The two sides had a "candid and in-depth exchange of views", according to a joint statement by the Indian and Chinese military, agreeing to resolve differences "in an expeditious manner". "The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability ... and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity," the statement said.

The twelfth round of talks between the two armies - and the first meeting in three months - was the latest attempt to ward off fears of a wider conflict between the two countries. Thousands of soldiers have been facing off since April 2020 on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the de facto border, including at the glacial Pangong Lake.

Both Indian and Chinese soldiers were killed in a clash in June last year - the first combat losses on the disputed border in more than four decades.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

