Action against 4 Assam policemen for collecting money from truck drivers

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:20 IST
A constable of Assam Police was suspended and three home guards were discharged from service for allegedly collecting money from trucks on National Highway 37, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Upon receiving information about the illegal activities of the law enforcers in Guwahati's West Police district, senior police officers had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Verification of the video footage of July 14 and 24 along with further inquiries revealed the identity of the policemen, the spokesperson said. The policemen were identified as constable Dulal Kumar, and home guards Nasir Ali, Ranjit Hazarika of Garchuk police station, and Naba Kumar Kalita of Jalukbari police station, the spokesperson said.

