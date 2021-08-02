Left Menu

Gujarat: Pakistani boy crosses India-Pak border in Kutch, held

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:27 IST
Gujarat: Pakistani boy crosses India-Pak border in Kutch, held
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old Pakistani boy was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from near the international border at Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Monday.

The boy was detained around 11 am on Sunday after he crossed the fencing near the border pillar number 1099, they said.

The boy hails from Sindh Sahichok in the Tharparkar district of Pakistan, ''As per a preliminary inquiry by the BSF, the boy mentioned that he had quarrelled with his family members and ran away from his home,'' the officials said.

After conducting his medical check-up at the Khavda community health centre, the boy was handed over to local police, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021