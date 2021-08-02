Husband booked for dowry death after Ambala woman kills self

A 30-year-old married woman allegedly killed herself by hanging at her residence here following which her husband and in-laws were booked for dowry death, police said. Neha, a resident of Durganagar area of Ambala City, hanged herself from a ceiling fan Sunday night, they said, adding her body was handed over to her parents after a postmortem examination.

Neha’s father Vijay Kumar filed a police complaint based on which her husband Sanjeev and three in-laws have been booked under section 304B of the Indian Penal Code (dowry death), police said. Sector 9 police station SHO Ajit Singh said Monday the matter is being investigated and the accused will be nabbed soon.

Vijay Kumar has said in her complaint that Neha was married to Sanjeev around seven years back. The couple have two children.

The complainant alleged that she was being tortured physically and mentally for dowry by her in-laws.

He said that a few months back, Neha returned to his house but later she went back but her in-laws allegedly continued to harass her.

