Left Menu

Husband booked for dowry death after Ambala woman kills self

The couple have two children.The complainant alleged that she was being tortured physically and mentally for dowry by her in-laws.He said that a few months back, Neha returned to his house but later she went back but her in-laws allegedly continued to harass her.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:54 IST
Husband booked for dowry death after Ambala woman kills self
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old married woman allegedly killed herself by hanging at her residence here following which her husband and in-laws were booked for dowry death, police said. Neha, a resident of Durganagar area of Ambala City, hanged herself from a ceiling fan Sunday night, they said, adding her body was handed over to her parents after a postmortem examination.

Neha’s father Vijay Kumar filed a police complaint based on which her husband Sanjeev and three in-laws have been booked under section 304B of the Indian Penal Code (dowry death), police said. Sector 9 police station SHO Ajit Singh said Monday the matter is being investigated and the accused will be nabbed soon.

Vijay Kumar has said in her complaint that Neha was married to Sanjeev around seven years back. The couple have two children.

The complainant alleged that she was being tortured physically and mentally for dowry by her in-laws.

He said that a few months back, Neha returned to his house but later she went back but her in-laws allegedly continued to harass her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021