How Thiruvalluvar Varsity admitted students, asks HC

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:56 IST
Wondering as to how the Thiruvalluvar University can take students from Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore in PG courses, coming under the jurisdiction of the Dr J Jayalalithaa University, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to file its reply.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the direction, to be complied with by August 4, when the PIL petition from the AIADMK former Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam came up for further hearing, today.

The varsity named after the late chief minister had been started early this year.

According to the former MLA, who represented the Villupuram Assembly constituency, the institution was established in the name of Jayalalithaa in February this year, after bifurcating the Thiruvalluvar University, at his instance.

In his petition, Shanmugam alleged the present ruling DMK was neglecting it due to political reasons.

The petition prayed for a direction to the state government to provide necessary funds for the smooth functioning and upkeep of the University.

It also urged the court to restrain the Thiruvalluvar University from operating post-graduate extension centres in Villupuram in violation of the provisions of the Dr J Jayalalithaa University Act of 2021.

The Dr J Jayalalalithaa University Act was enacted and the Governor had granted his assent on February 25. The object of the Act was to bifurcate the jurisdiction of Thiruvalluvar University and bring Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts within the ambit of the new University.

However, after a change of regime in the State, the new university was being neglected. Though a Vice-Chancellor was appointed, no other support had been provided to the new university.

The previous AIADMK government had earmarked around 70 acres at Semmedu village in Villupuram for the university campus, yet it was continuing to function from an old Taluk office without even requisite support staff.

The non-appointment of Registrar had scuttled all administrative and educational functions, he alleged.

Much to the chargin of the petitioner, Thiruvalluvar University had called for applications to post-graduate courses to be conducted by its extension centres in Villupuram.

Such action was in violation of the new legislation, petitioner contended.

