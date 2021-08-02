Maha: Ward boy gets 5 years in jail for stealing Remdesivir from hosp pharmacy

A sessions court in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday sentenced a ward boy to five years imprisonment for stealing Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19, and other injections, an official said.

Sheikh Arif had stolen two Remdesivir injections, four Pentaparazol injections, one Meropenem injection and one Susinex injection on April 24 this year from the pharmacy of the private hospital where he worked, Special Public Prosecutor Jyoti Vajani told PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge PB Ghuge sentenced him under IPC sections, Vajani said.

