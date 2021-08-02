Left Menu

Andhra Village revenue assistants protest demanding higher pay

Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) held protests on Monday demanding minimum wages of Rs 21,000 per month and for the appointment of nominees as regular VRAs.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:08 IST
Andhra Village revenue assistants protest demanding higher pay
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) held protests on Monday demanding minimum wages of Rs 21,000 per month and for the appointment of nominees as regular VRAs. Hundreds of VRAs from all over the state participated in this protest held at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada. They raised slogans demanding immediate resolution of their problems.

"There are almost 26,000 VRAs in revenue department across the state. They should be given a minimum salary of Rs 21,000. The previous government has announced Dearness Allowance (DA) for VRAs, but the present government did not implement that DA till date. The same state government has increased 3 per cent DA for state government employees two days ago, but ignored VRAs," said Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Assistants' (APVRAs), Association President, N Peddanna. "When YS Jagan was holding Pada Yatra as opposition leader, he had assured that he would implement minimum salary for VRAs. But even after two years of coming to power, he did not implement it. So we demand that Rs 21,000 minimum salary should be paid to VRAs," he further added.

"Many VRAs had put their nominees in service with old-age or health concerns. The previous government has made proposals that such nominees be appointed as VRAs. However, there are some legal hurdles in implementing that proposal," Peddanna further said. "We demand the government to clear all such legal hurdles and appoint the nominees as VRAs. Further, all eligible VRAs be given promotions. VRAs should be made eligible for all government welfare schemes," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021