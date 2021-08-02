Indian among nine arrested in narcotic drug scandal in Nepal
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:11 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Nine persons, including an Indian, have been arrested in connection with a narcotic drug scandal in Kathmandu, police said.
Sandip Patel, 39, a resident of South Goa and eight other Nepalese nationals have been arrested from different places of Kathmandu, police said.
The police have seized 1 kg 12-gram cocaine, a digital weighing machine, and cash amounting to more than 7 lakh rupees from them.
Legal action has been initiated against the culprits.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
