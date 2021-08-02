Left Menu

MP: Liquor bottles to get QR coded holograms to combat illegal trade

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to fix QR coded holograms with over 20 security features on liquor bottles to stop its smuggling and illegal trade, an official said.The decision was taken in a meeting chaired during the day by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also told officials to amend relevant laws to ensure severe punishment for those involved in illegal liquor trade, he said.The QR codes will be printed in the Security Printing Corporation of India.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:15 IST
MP: Liquor bottles to get QR coded holograms to combat illegal trade
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to fix QR coded holograms with over 20 security features on liquor bottles to stop its smuggling and illegal trade, an official said.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired during the day by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also told officials to amend relevant laws to ensure severe punishment for those involved in illegal liquor trade, he said.

''The QR codes will be printed in the Security Printing Corporation of India. It will help to track liquor bottles. The CM also directed officials to form a special investigation team to uproot the illegal liquor trade in the state,'' he added.

The CM said strictest action must be taken against those involved in this trade and help should be taken from neighbouring states to root out the menace.

Incidentally, at least seven people have died in Mandsaur and four in Indore over the past few days after drinking suspected spurious liquor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021