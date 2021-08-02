India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics
- Country:
- Japan
Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day 10 of competitions here: Athletics: *Dutee Chand 7th and last in women's 200m Heat 4; fails to qualify for semifinals.
*Kamalpreet Kaur sixth in women's discus final with a best throw of 63.70m.
Equestrian: *Fouaad Mirza 25th in eventing jumping individual qualifier; 23rd in final.
Hockey: *India beat Australia 1-0 in women's quarterfinal.
Shooting: *Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 21st and Sanjeev Rajput 32nd in men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification; fail to qualify for final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjeev Rajput 32nd
- Dutee Chand
- Olympics
- Indian
- India