India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics

Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day 10 of competitions here: Athletics: *Dutee Chand 7th and last in women's 200m Heat 4; fails to qualify for semifinals.

*Kamalpreet Kaur sixth in women's discus final with a best throw of 63.70m.

Equestrian: *Fouaad Mirza 25th in eventing jumping individual qualifier; 23rd in final.

Hockey: *India beat Australia 1-0 in women's quarterfinal.

Shooting: *Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 21st and Sanjeev Rajput 32nd in men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification; fail to qualify for final.

