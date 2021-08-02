Left Menu

HC reunites newly married couple

The Delhi High Court Monday reunited a newly-wed couple by directing the police of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to escort the wife to her matrimonial home from the paternal place in the neighbouring state where she was allegedly kept against her will.A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani passed the direction after she expressed her clear and unequivocal intention and desire to return and be with her husband in Delhi.The wife joined the court hearing through video conference mode from Mirhechi, District Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi High Court Monday reunited a newly-wed couple by directing the police of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to escort the wife to her matrimonial home from the paternal place in the neighbouring state where she was allegedly kept against her will.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani passed the direction after she ''expressed her clear and unequivocal intention'' and desire to return and be with her husband in Delhi.

The wife joined the court hearing through video conference mode from Mirhechi, District Etah, Uttar Pradesh. "Inspector Sita Ram Saroj of Police Station: Mirhechi is directed to depute a lady constable to accompany A*** (wife) along with constable Sanjay from Police Station: Anand Parbat, Delhi, in order to escort her back from Mirhechi to Delhi forthwith; and to then coordinate and reunite A*** with the petitioner," the court ordered.

The court said that it was a matter of record that the woman married on her own free will in June 2021 at Arya Samaj Mandir, Rohini, after which the newlyweds made their home at the house of the man here. However, subsequently, it was claimed that the newlyweds were separated by the wife's family and she was taken away to her parental home, the court recorded. The husband therefore moved the high court by way of a habeas corpus petition, praying that his wife, "who has been illegally restrained from returning to Delhi", be produced before court. The petition is listed for hearing on August 3 for the purposes of compliance.

