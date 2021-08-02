Tokyo Olympics: Day 10 Medal tally

Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 29 17 16 62 2 USA 22 25 17 64 3 Japan 17 6 10 33 4 Australia 14 4 15 33 5 ROC 12 21 17 50 6 Great Britain 11 12 12 35 7 France 6 10 7 23 8 Germany 6 6 11 23 9 Korea 6 4 9 19 10 Netherlands 5 7 6 18 62 India 0 1 1 2.

