Woman accused of impersonating as lawyer seeks anticipatory bail: HC seeks govt stand

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the state government on the anticipatory bail plea moved by a woman who is accused of misrepresenting herself as a qualified lawyer and practising in a district court here without a license.

Justice K Haripal asked the Public Prosecutor to take instructions with regard to the plea and listedthe matter for hearing on August 12.

Advertisement

She had earlier attempted to surrender before a magisterial court in Alappuzha under the belief that she would be released on bail, but when the likelihood of getting any relief appeared bleak, she fled from the courtroom.

According to the Alappuzha Bar Association, which revoked her membership and also passed a resolution that none of their members wouldrepresent her, she had not even completed her Bachelor of Law course and was impersonating as a lawyer for around two years.

The association also lodged a complaint with the police which registered a case of cheating against her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)