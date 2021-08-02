Left Menu

Woman accused of impersonating as lawyer seeks anticipatory bail: HC seeks govt stand

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:34 IST
Woman accused of impersonating as lawyer seeks anticipatory bail: HC seeks govt stand
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the state government on the anticipatory bail plea moved by a woman who is accused of misrepresenting herself as a qualified lawyer and practising in a district court here without a license.

Justice K Haripal asked the Public Prosecutor to take instructions with regard to the plea and listedthe matter for hearing on August 12.

She had earlier attempted to surrender before a magisterial court in Alappuzha under the belief that she would be released on bail, but when the likelihood of getting any relief appeared bleak, she fled from the courtroom.

According to the Alappuzha Bar Association, which revoked her membership and also passed a resolution that none of their members wouldrepresent her, she had not even completed her Bachelor of Law course and was impersonating as a lawyer for around two years.

The association also lodged a complaint with the police which registered a case of cheating against her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021