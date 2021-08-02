PIL before HC seeks door-to-door COVID19 vaccination for bed-ridden senior citizens

A petition has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to introduce a policy on urgent door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for bed-ridden senior citizens here. The public interest litigation, which also seeks a helpline for registration, will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel on Tuesday.

The petitioner before the court is 84-year-old Dhiraj Aggarwal who suffers from arthritis and is yet to be vaccinated as she cannot visit the vaccination centre on account of her health. The petition also highlights that many “fellow super senior and bed-ridden citizens”, who are vulnerable to COVID-19, do not have private transport to reach the vaccination centre or even a family member who would help them with the registration process.

Visiting a vaccination centre also exposes senior citizens to COVID19 virus, it added. The petition argues that it is the obligation of the authorities to introduce helpline and door-to-door vaccination and not doing so is against the right to life. “It is the obligatory duty of the respondent no. 1 and 2 (Centre and Delhi government) to take care of super senior and bed ridden citizens so denying the vaccine by not introducing a helpline number for registration of COVID-19 vaccine and a policy on urgent basis for door to door COVID-19 vaccination for super senior and bed ridden citizens in Delhi is against the fundamental right to life of a citizen,” the petition said. The petition said that certain States like Jharkhand have already begun door-to-door campaign for vaccination.

