Left Menu

Man detained in Bharatpur for making threat call to BJP MP

PTI | Bharatpur | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:06 IST
Man detained in Bharatpur for making threat call to BJP MP
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained here for allegedly making a threatening phone call to Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli on Monday, police said.

The BJP MP was in Delhi when the man called on her mobile phone and allegedly threatened her, following which the Bharatpur police were informed and they detained the accused identified as Mahendra Koli, a resident of Bhusawar town of the district.

During interrogation, Koli said he was under the influence of alcohol and was annoyed because the MP was not doing work related to the constituency and that led him to make the threat call, police said.

“He has been rounded up and further action will be taken as per the complaint by the MP, which is awaited,” the police said.

In May, Koli's vehicle was attacked by some miscreants when she was heading to a community health centre in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021