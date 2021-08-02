Maha: Tehsildar, subordinate held by ACB for bribery in Parbhani

A tehsildar from Sonpeth in Parbhani and a computer operator posted in his office were held by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

Tehsildar Ashish Biradar (43) had demanded a bribe of Rs 55,000 from a truck operator for not taking action in connection with illegal sand transportation, the official of the ACB's Nanded unit said.

''The bribe was accepted on behalf of Biradar by computer operator Syed Isaq. Both were held by ACB on Monday and the process of registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was underway at Sonpeth police station,'' he informed.

