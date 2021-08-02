Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION OLY56 SPO-OLY-LDALL IND 'Chak de' in Tokyo: Women's hockey in maiden Olympic semis; discus thrower Kamalpreet impresses Tokyo: They seemed courage and tenacity personified as India's women hockey players stunned three-time champions Australia to enter their maiden Olympic semifinals, while debutant discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur held her own against a world-class field to give the country a lot to be proud of on day 10 of the Games here on Monday.

DEL77 LD SINOINDIA India, China agree to resolve remaining issues in eastern Ladakh expeditiously New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese armies on Monday described as ''constructive'' the 12th round of military talks on the eastern Ladakh row during which they agreed to resolve the pending issues in an ''expeditious'' manner, even as no concrete outcome was visible on the much-anticipated disengagement process in the remaining friction points.

DEL74 PM-LD ERUPI Govt saves Rs 1.78 lakh cr via direct transfer of subsidies, benefits: PM at launch of e-RUPI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the use of technology to deliver cooking gas subsidy, ration money and other social security schemes directly to bank accounts of beneficiaries has helped the government save Rs 1.78 lakh crore so far by plugging pilferages and weeding out fake beneficiaries.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 422 related deaths in India New Delhi: India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases recorded an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

CAL18 MZ-BORDER-FIR Directed police to withdraw FIR against all accused in violence at border with Assam: Zoramthanga Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said he has directed the state police to withdraw the FIR against all those accused in connection with the deadly violence that rocked the state’s border with Assam, in order to build a “conducive atmosphere” for resolving boundary disputes.

PAR26 LDALL LS Lok Sabha passes bill to amend general insurance law amid opposition protests New Delhi: Proceedings of Lok Sabha were disrupted for the 10th straight working day on Monday with a relentless opposition raising slogans on the Pegasus spying row and the farmers' issue and amid the din, the House passed a bill that allows the government to pare its stake in state-owned insurers.

PAR21 RS-3RDLD ADJOURN Rajya Sabha witnesses repeated adjournments, passes Inland Vessels Bill amid din New Delhi: Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments on Monday as Opposition MPs continued their protest over the Pegasus snooping row and other matters, even as it passed the Inland Vessels Bill-2021 amid the din.

DEL78 DEF-IAF-UAE IAF chief meets his UAE counterpart, discusses measures to strengthen ties between two forces New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria met his UAE counterpart Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi and held wide-ranging talks to identify avenues and measures for further strengthening the robust relationship between the two forces, according to an official statement on Monday.

DEL75 MH-2NDLD-ADANI-AIRPORT-SENA Sena workers damage 'Adani Airport' signboard in Mumbai Mumbai/New Delhi: A group of Shiv Sena workers Monday allegedly ransacked an 'Adani Airport' neon signboard near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj close to the airport in Mumbai, a police official said.

CAL12 BH-NITISH-PEGASUS Nitish favours inquiry into Pegasus controversy Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday favoured a thorough inquiry into allegations of phone tapping with the help of Pegasus spyware which has led to a logjam in Parliament. LEGAL DEL79 SC-LD DETENTION Preventive detention only if detenu affects or likely to affect public order:SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a preventive detention order can only be passed if the activities of the detenu affects or are likely to adversely affect the maintenance of public order.

LGD34 SC-4THLD PARALYMPIAN SC orders immediate inclusion of Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar for Tokyo games New Delhi: In a major victory for shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma before firing a shot in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, the Supreme Court Monday ordered the PCI to immediately include the five-time Paralympian as an additional participant for the sporting mega-event in Japan.

BUSINESS DEL71 BIZ-RELIANCE-FORTUNE LIST Reliance slips 59 places on Fortune list, SBI jumps 16 notches New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd slipped 59 places to rank 155th on the 2021 Fortune Global 500 list released on Monday. DEL11 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's manufacturing sector sees strongest rate of growth in three months in July New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activities witnessed the strongest rate of growth in three months in July amid improved demand conditions and easing of some local COVID-19 restrictions, a monthly survey said on Monday.

FOREIGN FGN25 CHINA-INDIA-STUDENT Indian student in China found dead Beijing: A 20-year-old Indian student studying in a university in the Chinese city of Tianjin has been found dead in his room and the cause of his death is not yet known, officials here said on Monday. By K J M Varma PTI TDS TDS

