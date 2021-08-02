EU slams 'brutal repression' behind attempt to repatriate Belarus athlete

Left Menu

The European Union said an effort to repatriate a Belarusian athlete from the Tokyo Olympics was further evidence of "brutal repression" by President Alexander Lukashenko and it welcomed Poland's decision to grant her a humanitarian visa. "We welcome the fact that she has now been given a humanitarian visa by Poland."

02-08-2021
The European Union said an effort to repatriate a Belarusian athlete from the Tokyo Olympics was further evidence of "brutal repression" by President Alexander Lukashenko and it welcomed Poland's decision to grant her a humanitarian visa. "The attempt to forcibly repatriate Krystsina Tsimanouskaya against her own will is another example of the brutality of the repression of Lukashenko's regime that hits all categories of Belarusian society, including athletes, and does not respect any Olympic truce," said Nabila Massrali, a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We express our full solidarity to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya and commend the (EU) member states that offered her support," Massrali said in a statement to Reuters. "We welcome the fact that she has now been given a humanitarian visa by Poland."

