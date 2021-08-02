Left Menu

J'khand HC seeks reply from CM in case related to objectionable remarks against him on social media

Therefore, they should be given the facility of bail.Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar told the court that if someone writes a post on social media to humiliate any person, then it is considered a criminal case under the provisions contained in the SC-ST Act.It was also told at present the investigation in the matter is going on.On June 4, an FIR has been registered in Garhwa regarding this.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:17 IST
J'khand HC seeks reply from CM in case related to objectionable remarks against him on social media
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday issued a notice to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and sought his reply in a case related to an individual making objectionable remarks against him on social media.

In this case, the accused has filed a petition in the Jharkhand High Court seeking bail.

The matter was heard in the court of Justice Rajesh Kumar of the High Court.

The court said that under section 15 (a) of the SC-ST Act, the court cannot pass any order without hearing the victim.

Therefore it is imperative to hear the victim (CM Hemant Soren) in this matter.

On being asked by the state government to continue the trial, the court has issued a notice to Soren asking him to present his side.

A case has been registered against the accused Rishikesh Kumar, a resident of Garhwa, under the SC-ST Act for making objectionable remarks on social media against CM Hemant Soren.

During the hearing, the counsel for Rishikesh said that no criminal case is made out against him in this case. Therefore, they should be given the facility of bail.

Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar told the court that if someone writes a post on social media to humiliate any person, then it is considered a criminal case under the provisions contained in the SC-ST Act.

It was also told at present the investigation in the matter is going on.

On June 4, an FIR has been registered in Garhwa regarding this. On this, the court issued notice to the CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021