U.S. comedian and non-smoker Kathy Griffin to undergo surgery for lung cancer

Griffin, 60, said in social media postings that she would undergo surgery to remove part of a lung, and that doctors were optimistic about the outcome. "I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

American comedian Kathy Griffin said on Monday that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer although she has never been a smoker. Griffin, 60, said in social media postings that she would undergo surgery to remove part of a lung, and that doctors were optimistic about the outcome.

"I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" Griffin wrote. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she added.

Griffin, a two-time Emmy winner, has been out of the spotlight since 2017, when she lost jobs and sponsorships after posing with a fake severed head depicting then-U.S. President Donald Trump in what was intended to be a joke. The Secret Service opened an investigation into the incident but no legal action was taken against Griffin.

