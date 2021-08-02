Left Menu

Two Assam ministers to visit Mizoram for discussion on border dispute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that two state ministers - Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal - will visit Aizawl on August 5 to hold a dialogue on the long-standing border dispute with Mizoram.Sarma also said the police case filed against two senior Mizoram government officials - Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib district and Sub-divisional Police Officer of Vairengte - will be withdrawn....

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:43 IST
Two Assam ministers to visit Mizoram for discussion on border dispute
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that two state ministers - Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal - will visit Aizawl on August 5 to hold a dialogue on the long-standing border dispute with Mizoram.

Sarma also said the police case filed against two senior Mizoram government officials - Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib district and Sub-divisional Police Officer of Vairengte - will be withdrawn.

''... In aid of an early amicable resolution, I am sending my cabinet colleagues, @ATULBORA2 and @TheAshokSinghal to Aizawl on 5 Aug, 21, for a meaningful dialogue. Assam stands committed to ensuring peace on its borders, paving the way for a peaceful and developed North-East,'' the CM tweeted.

''I learn that Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM has asked @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt 26.7.21 against our officers. I heartily reciprocate this positive gesture and ask @assampolice to withdraw cases against DC Kolasib and SDPO Vairengte,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, Sarma said he directed the police to withdraw the case against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena, against whom an FIR was filed for his alleged role in the deadly gun battle between security forces of the two states.

He, however, said complaints filed against other Mizoram government officials will continue to be investigated in connection with the violence that had erupted along the interstate border at Lailapur in Cachar district.

At least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed while defending the ''constitutional boundary'' of the state with Mizoram and more than 50 people injured, including Cachar SP, as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on July 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021