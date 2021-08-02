Live streaming of proceedings begins in Orissa High Court

The live streaming of proceedings of the Orissa High Court was inaugurated by Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Monday. The Orissa Livestreaming of Court Proceedings Rules were notified last week for broadening the open court concept. For the time being, live streaming will commence in his court on a trial basis and subsequently, it will be extended to all other benches of the High Court, Justice Muralidhar said. “The live streaming facility was thought of in order to enhance the accessibility and transparency of court proceedings,” the Chief Justice said. The live streaming will not cover matrimonial disputes, those involving children and juveniles, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases. Cases related to national security, Official Secrets Act, sexual offences, Habeas Corpus petitions will also continue to be heard on camera. Along with the live streaming facility, several e-services were also launched. In the presence of all judges of the High Court, Justice Muralidhar inaugurated the High Court’s mobile app facility for online payment of fines in sessions and district courts and the system of virtual courts for dealing with traffic e-challan cases in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate areas.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Justice emphasised on the intended benefits of using technology in the day-to-day functioning of the judicial system. He thanked the e-committee of the Supreme Court for providing support to the Orissa High Court for becoming tech-savvy.

