Friendship Day turns tragic for M Tech student, 2 friends
Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI): A woman from Hyderabad studying M Tech in Canada died and her two friends were injured while another friend, all allegedly drunk, escaped unhurt in a car crash near here, police said on Monday.
The four, who were travelling in the car on August 1 observed as Friendship Day, celebrated the day in a pub and were under the influence of alcohol when the car overturned, the police said.
The woman's other friend, who was driving, was taken into custody, they said.
A case underIndian Penal Codesection304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)was registered against him, they added.
