Left Menu

Friendship Day turns tragic for M Tech student, 2 friends

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:47 IST
Friendship Day turns tragic for M Tech student, 2 friends
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI): A woman from Hyderabad studying M Tech in Canada died and her two friends were injured while another friend, all allegedly drunk, escaped unhurt in a car crash near here, police said on Monday.

The four, who were travelling in the car on August 1 observed as Friendship Day, celebrated the day in a pub and were under the influence of alcohol when the car overturned, the police said.

The woman's other friend, who was driving, was taken into custody, they said.

A case underIndian Penal Codesection304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)was registered against him, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021