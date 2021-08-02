MP: 2 Indore civic staff held for bribery; Rs 10.68 lakh found in almirah

An Indore Municipal Corporation official and a woman clerk were held on Monday by Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor in return for clearing his bills, and a search of the office almirah later revealed Rs 10.68 lakh cash, an official said.

The IMC's public works department superintendent Vijay Saxena and clerk Hemali Vaidya, who is posted in the billing section, were nabbed from their office, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said.

''They had demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe to clear bills of Rs 9 lakh of the contractor. The two have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. During a search of the office, we found Rs 10.68 lakh cash in his almirah. We are questioning Saxena about his properties and bank accounts,” the DSP said.

The two have been made to sign a bond to ensure their presence as per the requirement of the probe, he added.

