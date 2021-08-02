Indian police clash with protesters after Congolese man dies in custody

A Congolese man died in custody in the Indian city of Bangalore early on Monday, police said, triggering clashes between protesters and baton-wielding officers. Joel Shindani Malu was arrested overnight on suspicion of possessing drugs, Bangalore Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Twitter.

Pant said Malu complained of chest pains and was moved to a private hospital where he died. Later in the day a group of foreign nationals gathered near the police station to protest against the death, Pant said.

Advertisement

The Hindu newspaper said they were members of the "Pan African Federation", a group set up to protect the rights of African students and professionals in the city. Police mounted a "lathi" (baton) charge after one of the protesters attacked an officer, Pant said.

"Investigation into the death is being conducted as per NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) guidelines including inquest by a judicial magistrate. The investigation has been transferred to CID (Crime Investigation Department)," Pant tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)