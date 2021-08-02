Left Menu

Maoist killed in gun-battle with police identified

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:11 IST
Maoist killed in gun-battle with police identified
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI): A day after a Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, the State police said the deceased was the brother of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

The slain Maoist was Madvi Ungal alias Chotu (23) belonging to Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh bordering Telangana, the police said.

Madvi Ungal was working as a member of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), they said.

His body was handed over to his relatives, the police said.

Hidma, a top leader of the outlawed outfit, was on the radar of security agencies for years, they said.

He was the mastermind of the April 3, 2021 massacre of 22 security personnel in Bastar region of Chattisgarh, the police said.

In the gun battle on Sunday, a special police posse was combingthe forest area following information that Maoists may try to unleash violence in view of Martyrs' Week.

During the combing operation, 10 Maoists opened fire at the posse. In the ensuing battle, Ungal got killed.

A .303 rifle and two kit bags were seized from the scene, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021