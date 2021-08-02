Maoist killed in gun-battle with police identified

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI): A day after a Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, the State police said the deceased was the brother of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

The slain Maoist was Madvi Ungal alias Chotu (23) belonging to Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh bordering Telangana, the police said.

Madvi Ungal was working as a member of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), they said.

His body was handed over to his relatives, the police said.

Hidma, a top leader of the outlawed outfit, was on the radar of security agencies for years, they said.

He was the mastermind of the April 3, 2021 massacre of 22 security personnel in Bastar region of Chattisgarh, the police said.

In the gun battle on Sunday, a special police posse was combingthe forest area following information that Maoists may try to unleash violence in view of Martyrs' Week.

During the combing operation, 10 Maoists opened fire at the posse. In the ensuing battle, Ungal got killed.

A .303 rifle and two kit bags were seized from the scene, the police said.

