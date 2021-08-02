Left Menu

Delhi minister meets girl's family who died under suspicious circumstances, assures govt support

Delhis Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Monday visited the family of a minor girl who died under suspicious circumstances in Old Nangal village here, and promised financial and legal aid by the government.Police said the girl died under suspicious circumstances, with her parents alleging she was cremated without their consent by a priest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:14 IST
Delhi's Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Monday visited the family of a minor girl who died under suspicious circumstances in Old Nangal village here, and promised financial and legal aid by the government.

Police said the girl died under suspicious circumstances, with her parents alleging she was cremated without their consent by a priest. They said four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

Gautam told the family the government will conduct a magisterial inquiry if the police do not investigate the ''properly''. He also promised them with financial and legal aid.

''This is a very shocking matter,'' he said, adding he has asked the DCP and the district magistrate of the area to conduct the investigation expeditiously.

''The statement of the parents should be immediately recorded without any delay. There should be a fair and free investigation in the matter. If we feel that the investigation is not carried out properly then the Delhi government will conduct a magisterial inquiry,'' he said.

He added, ''We will talk to Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal and provide compensation to the girl's family as soon as possible and will also provide necessary legal assistance to the family if needed.'' Stating that Delhi's law and order comes under the Center, he requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi Police to investigate the matter ''properly'' and improve law and order in the national capital.

He also said the Delhi government is taking appropriate steps for women's safety. ''Now CCTV cameras are being installed across dark spots in Delhi. About two lakh cameras have been installed in Delhi. With the help of these cameras, many criminals have also been caught. I now hope that Delhi Police carries out a fair investigation in the matter,'' he added. Police said the girl lived with her parents in the village in a rented house in front of a crematorium. On Sunday around 5.30 pm, she went to get cold water from a water cooler at the crematorium after informing her mother.

At 6 pm, the crematorium's priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people, known to the girl's mother, called her there and showed her daughter's body claiming that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler. There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow and her lips were also blue, a senior police officer said. The priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a call to police, saying they will make a case out of it and during post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her, the officer said.

