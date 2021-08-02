Left Menu

Send files with proper noting, citing relevant provisions for seeking LG's opinion: Delhi CS to HoDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:25 IST
Send files with proper noting, citing relevant provisions for seeking LG's opinion: Delhi CS to HoDs
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief secretary has instructed all the heads of departments to send files with proper noting and citing relevant provisions for seeking Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's opinion, days after the Centre made amendments to the GNCTD Act.

An order issued by the LG's principal secretary in April this year had specified the matters on which opinion of the LG was to be sought according to Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021.

In a note last month, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had cited ''erroneous interpretation'' of the order of LG's office and sending of files for his opinion without citing specific provisions mentioned in the order.

''All the administrative secretaries and heads of departments are directed to strictly follow the provisions of the order dated April 28, 2021 of the LG's secretariat and submit the files for opinion of the Lt Governor only after clearly indicating specific provisions of the said order under which the file/matter is being submitted,'' it said.

The order issued by the LG secretariat specified in three points matters on which opinion would be sought before any executive decision is taken by the elected government in Delhi.

Those included matters falling under any law made by the Parliament or extended to the national Capital by the central government with respect to any matter enumerated in the state list or concurrent list of the seventh schedule of the Constitution.

It also included matters falling under any law made by Legislative Assembly pertaining to LG's discretionary powers on police, public order, services etc; making of subordinate legislation, establishment of statutory bodies, and matters relating to recommendations of Delhi Finance Commission and grant of parole.

The order also specified matters under Rule 23 of Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules, 1993 for seeking opinion of the LG.

The Centre in April this year notified the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Act, 2021, stipulating seeking of LG's opinion prior to executive action by Delhi government and its ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021