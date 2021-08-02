Left Menu

Railway Minister apprises Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajasthan MPs on progress of projects

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday held a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament House about development work being undertaken by the Ministry in Rajasthan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:30 IST
Railway Minister apprises Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajasthan MPs on progress of projects
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday held a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament House about development work being undertaken by the Ministry in Rajasthan. MPs from Rajasthan were also present at the meeting.

The Speaker enquired about the progress of railway projects in Rajasthan and details of the new projects being taken up in the state. Members of Parliament from Rajasthan raised issues of upgrading facilities at railway stations and overbridges at railway crossings.

The members also made requests for new railway lines and to restart trains that were discontinued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaishnaw, who is also Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, said that work on many of the projects mentioned was in progress and would be finished at the earliest.

He said the ministry has undertaken an ambitious target of coming up with world-class railway stations and other passenger amenities in more than 100 cities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021