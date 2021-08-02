Mizoram suffering worst COVID-19 surge: Minister

Mizoram is currently reeling under its worst COVID-19 surge and the rate of infection is “extremely alarming,” state Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana said on Monday. Speaking at a press conference here, the health minister said that the COVID-19 cases have increased exponentially since April this year.

The state’s coronavirus trajectory is showing a sharp upward movement with 1,655 cases reported in April, which increased to 6,268 in May, 8,093 in June, and 18,433 cases in July, Lalthangliana said. Between January and March this year, 360 coronavirus cases were reported in the north-eastern state. According to him, most of the infections were reported from Aizawl district, especially within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits. The state has so far reported 151 COVID-19 fatalities, of which 118 were from Aizawl district, he said.

According to the health minister, the alarming growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the Aizawl district has compelled the state government to extend total lockdown in the AMC area for another seven days till August 7.

''Even though we have great concern for the economic impact of the lockdown on people, especially daily labourers, and traders, the extension of lockdown in AMC area was unavoidable to break the chain of transmission,'' Lalthangliana said, adding it was a collective decision taken by the state government, churches, NGOs, local leaders and medical experts.

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, the state is also grappling with a shortage of healthcare facilities, he said.

The health minister alleged that consignments of COVID-19 related materials and medicines are stranded in Assam’s Cachar district due to the imposition of blockade in the Barak Valley region following the border dispute. The Mizoram health minister wrote to the Centre during the day urging it to intervene for lifting the blockade. He has also written to Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on the matter.

Mizoram on Monday reported 438 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 39,363.

The number of active cases now stands at 11,841, while 27,371 people have recovered from the infection. At least 151 people have succumbed to the infection so far. State spokesperson on COVID-19 Dr, Pachuau Lalmalsawma said that 98.4 per cent of the total number of cases were ''locally transmitted'' while the rest were detected in patients having travel history.

