HC directs Kolkata Police to release Suvendu Adhikari's aide from custody

Calcutta High Court on Monday directed West Kolkata Police to immediately release Rakhal Bera, a close associate of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from custody. "No further FIR be registered against him without leave of the court," the Court told Kolkata Police.

Bera was arrested in June for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the West Bengal Irrigation Department. He is believed to be close to the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. According to police, Bera along with others allegedly duped a man to the tune of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of a job in the state's Irrigation Department. He also had multiple allegations of financial fraud.

According to sources, police had started a probe into corruption in the irrigation department. Bera's arrest was believed to be the first action in that course. Police believed that more information could be obtained by questioning Bera. The developments came after cyclone Yaas had hit West Bengal causing floods in coastal areas and causing dams to collapse in several parts of the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later directed an enquiry into the cause of the collapse of many dams across the state. Following this, the investigation was initiated. (ANI)

