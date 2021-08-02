Left Menu

J-K: Dearness Allowance of govt employees, pensioners hiked to 28 pc

Jammu and Kashmir administration has increased the Dearness Allowance for government employees and pensioners from existing 17 per cent to 28 per cent on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has increased the Dearness Allowance for government employees and pensioners from existing 17 per cent to 28 per cent on Monday. As per the official notification, the payment of Dearness Allowance to Government employees is effective from July 1.

The notification informed that the term 'Basic Pay' in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed Level in the Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay like Special Pay. "The increase subsumes the additional installments arising on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance for the period from January 1, 2020, till June 30, 2021, shall remain at 17 per cent," it added.

On 14 July, In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has approved an increase of 11 per cent in the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief from the existing rate of 17 per cent of the Basic Pay/ Pension to 28 per cent. (ANI)

