Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed two, injured three in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:53 IST
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed two, injured three in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old man and his wife died and three people were injured when a car hit three scooters in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said on Monday.

They said the accident took place at Prerna Chowk near Kanhiya Nagar metro station around 9 pm on Saturday, and the accused driver was arrested on Monday.

The accused managed to flee the spot after the accident. The victims were shifted to a hospital, where two persons were declared dead, a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Surender Singh and Sukhbir Kaur (56) of Kanhiya Nagar, the police said.

The injured were identified as Ranjeet Singh of Wazirpur JJ Colony, Ravinder Singh of Azadpur, and Parabmit of Rani Bagh, they said.

Post-mortem examinations of the deceased was conducted at the BJRM hospital, the officer said, adding that a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Keshav Puram police station.

The accused, identified as Amit (26) of Shakurpur, was arrested on Monday and the vehicle was recovered from the Shakurpur G-Block park, the police said.

