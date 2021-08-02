Left Menu

Man, his aide held for conducting sex determination tests in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:59 IST
A man and his aide were arrested from Sihani Gate area here on Monday evening for allegedly conducting sex determination tests using ultrasound machines in stealth, police said.

Prem Shankar, who studied up to Class 12, worked as an assistant of a radiologist in Dadri town of Gautam Buddh Nagar district where he learned to operate ultrasound machines from a diagnostic centre, City Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal said.

Later, he purchased an ultrasound machine and started sex determination tests at his place.

Shankar, a native of Modinagar in the district, and his associate Jaipal were doing sex determination tests for over two years, the police officer said.

An FIR was registered under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 and the two accused were sent to jail, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

