Man, his aide held for conducting sex determination tests in Ghaziabad
- Country:
- India
A man and his aide were arrested from Sihani Gate area here on Monday evening for allegedly conducting sex determination tests using ultrasound machines in stealth, police said.
Prem Shankar, who studied up to Class 12, worked as an assistant of a radiologist in Dadri town of Gautam Buddh Nagar district where he learned to operate ultrasound machines from a diagnostic centre, City Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal said.
Later, he purchased an ultrasound machine and started sex determination tests at his place.
Shankar, a native of Modinagar in the district, and his associate Jaipal were doing sex determination tests for over two years, the police officer said.
An FIR was registered under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 and the two accused were sent to jail, the SP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sihani Gate
- Dadri
- Nagar
- Modinagar
- City Superintendent
- Gautam Buddh
- Nipun Agarwal
- Jaipal
ALSO READ
Sarojini Nagar export market in Delhi closed till further orders for violating COVID norms
Srinagar city touches 35 deg C, records hottest July day in eight years
Srinagar authorities take custody of temple land after detecting illegal construction
Nine sewage treatment plants to be set up in U'khand's Udham Singh Nagar
Rain lashes Srinagar, parts of Jammu and Kashmir