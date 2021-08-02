Left Menu

'Garbhgirah' of Ayodhya's Ram Temple to be constructed by 2023, says VHP's Surinder Jain

The Vishawa Hindu Parishad Joint General secretary Surinder Jain on Monday said the construction of 'Garbhgirah' of Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya will be completed by the end of 2023.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 02-08-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 23:39 IST
VHP's international joint general secretary, Surendra Jain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Vishawa Hindu Parishad Joint General secretary Surinder Jain on Monday said the construction of 'Garbhgirah' of Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya will be completed by the end of 2023. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Hopefully the construction of Garbhgirah of Ram Lalla at Ram mandir will be completed by the end of 2023 so that we can install Ramlala at his respected birthplace".

Remembering the last year Ram Janmabhoomi 'pujan' Mahotsav, the VHP leader said, "Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there. There are so many sadhu saints, it is a historic day for us as well as for the whole country. It was a day to remember but we will not celebrate this day every year because we are thinking ahead of completion and installation of Ram Lalla". He also reiterated that the Ram Mandir issue will be politicised in the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. "It has nothing to do with any party neither this nor the 2024 Lok sabha election," he said.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' to mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court, on November 9, 2019, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

