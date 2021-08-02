Tunisian president relieves finance, agriculture and technologies ministers from position -presidency

Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved both the finance and economy minister and the communications and technologies minister who is also acting agriculture and water resources minister from their positions, the presidency page on Facebook said on Monday.

Saied named Sihem Boughdiri to run the finance and economy ministry and Nizar ben Najy to run the communications and technologies ministry, the statement added.

