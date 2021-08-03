Left Menu

Explosion in Gujarat chemical factory kills one

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:16 IST
A worker was killed and two others were injured in an explosion inside a chemical manufacturing unit in the Dahej industrial area of Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday evening, police officials said.

The blast, which was followed by a fire, occurred in the premises of SRF Ltd's chemical manufacturing unit in Dahej, they said.

Though the explosion was followed by a fire, it was brought under control in time, said Bharuch District Superintendent of Police, Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

''The blast occurred in a chemical tank in the premises of SRF company. One person working near the tank was killed, while two others received burn injuries and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The fire was quickly brought under control'' said Chudasama.

Another police official said both the injured workers were later on shifted to a private hospital in Vadodara for further treatment.

