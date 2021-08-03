Bill Gates, Melinda French officially divorced -Business Insider

Left Menu

The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, was finalized on Monday, Business Insider reported, citing court documents. The foundation last year committed some $1.75 billion to COVID-19 relief.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:27 IST
The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, was finalized on Monday, Business Insider reported, citing court documents. The couple filed for divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage, but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease. The Gateses have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines. The foundation last year committed some $1.75 billion to COVID-19 relief.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

