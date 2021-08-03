Man dies of electrocution in Mathura village

A man died of electrocution in a village here on Monday while trying to mend the roof of a government tubewell, police said.

The incident occurred when 44-year-old Viro of Mustafabad village climbed on to the roof of the tubewell room and came in contact with a high tension line, Inspector Farah Avadhesh Pratap Singh said.

Advertisement

''The family has been assured of help under the family benefit scheme and other schemes,'' Prasant Nagar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mathura said.

He added that a recommendation would be made for assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The family has also been assured of financial assistance from the Jal Nigam and the Power department as per rules, the SDM added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)