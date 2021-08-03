Left Menu

Russian envoy inaccurate on Russian diplomats' visas -State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:35 IST
Russian envoy inaccurate on Russian diplomats' visas -State Department
  • Country:
  • United States

The characterization by the Russian ambassador to Washington of the situation involving 24 Russian diplomats with expired U.S. visas is inaccurate, the State Department said on Monday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price, speaking to a briefing, said the Russian diplomats "can apply for an extension" of their visas and such "applications are reviewed on a case by case basis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021