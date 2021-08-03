Russian envoy inaccurate on Russian diplomats' visas -State Department

The characterization by the Russian ambassador to Washington of the situation involving 24 Russian diplomats with expired U.S. visas is inaccurate, the State Department said on Monday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price, speaking to a briefing, said the Russian diplomats "can apply for an extension" of their visas and such "applications are reviewed on a case by case basis."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)