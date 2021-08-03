Left Menu

Maha: Bodies of two sisters found hanging in flat

The bodies of two sisters were found hanging in a decomposed condition in their flat at Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Monday, police said. Police broke open the door lock of the flat and found the sisters hanging from a ceiling, the Rabale police official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-08-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 00:49 IST
Maha: Bodies of two sisters found hanging in flat
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of two sisters were found hanging in a decomposed condition in their flat at Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Monday, police said. Prima facie, police suspect that the sisters had hanged themselves, and has registered a case of accidental death, an official said. The incident came to light on Monday when neighbours of the deceased Laxmi Panthari (33) and her sister Sneha (26) complained of foul smell emanating from their flat in a housing society in sector 10 and contacted the police, he said. ''Police broke open the door lock of the flat and found the sisters hanging from a ceiling,'' the Rabale police official said. He said the sisters, who used to take private tuitions at their flat, seldom mixed with their neighbours. They had lost their father some years back. Their mother had committed suicide, he added. According to police, the sisters were last seen on Friday. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021