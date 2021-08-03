Left Menu

Jammu: Two men in military fatigue flee from barber shop after being asked for ID cards

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-08-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 01:18 IST
Jammu: Two men in military fatigue flee from barber shop after being asked for ID cards
Two men in military fatigues fled from a barber's shop here after a person asked them to show their identity cards, official sources said on Monday.

The incident took place at the Mangal Market near the Jammu railway station. It seems they had come to get their hair trimmed, they said.

The person asked for their identity cards out of suspicion, the sources said.

Efforts are being made to track down the two persons, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

