US approves sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India worth USD82 million

There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement required by India will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractors, it said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 02:47 IST
US approves sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India worth USD82 million
The United States on Monday approved the sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of USD82 million.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the US in this regard.

The proposed Foreign Military Sale, the State Department said, will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing with flexible and efficient Harpoon missile maintenance capabilities to ensure maximum force readiness.

Noting that India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces, the Pentagon said the proposed sale of this equipment and support would not alter the basic military balance in the region.

“The principal contractor will be The Boeing Company, St. Louis, MO. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement required by India will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s),” it said.

