BRIEF-IMF Says Approved A General Allocation Of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) Equivalent To $650 Billion To Boost Global Liquidity
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 04:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 04:05 IST
Aug 2 (Reuters) -
* IMF HAS APPROVED A GENERAL ALLOCATION OF SPECIAL DRAWING RIGHTS (SDRS) EQUIVALENT TO $650 BILLION TO BOOST GLOBAL LIQUIDITY Source text: https://bit.ly/2WNLKS9
