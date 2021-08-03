Brazil electoral court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system
Brazil's top electoral court, the TSE, decided on Monday that it will open an investigation into far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his statements claiming that there will be fraud in next year's elections.
Bolsonaro, who is expected to seek a second term in 2022, has repeatedly claimed that Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud. Critics say his unfounded claims are sowing doubts to pave the way for him not to accept defeat.
The TSE also decided to ask the Supreme Court to investigate whether Bolsonaro committed a crime by attacking the electoral system on social media and threatening Brazil's democracy.
