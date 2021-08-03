Left Menu

3 dead, 1 hurt in US shooting

Three people were killed and one other person was hurt in a shooting in rural South Carolina, and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a Greenwood County home just off US Highway 25 about 8 miles 13 kilometers south of Greenwood, the Sheriffs Office said in a news release.Sheriffs Office Major Cody Bishop confirmed the three killed in the shooting to The Index-Journal of Greenwood.

PTI | Greenwood | Updated: 03-08-2021 05:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 05:39 IST
3 dead, 1 hurt in US shooting
  • Country:
  • United States

Three people were killed and one other person was hurt in a shooting in rural South Carolina, and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a Greenwood County home just off US Highway 25 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Greenwood, the Sheriffs Office said in a news release.

Sheriff's Office Major Cody Bishop confirmed the three killed in the shooting to The Index-Journal of Greenwood. He didn't give a motive for the shooting.

Deputies named Jeffery David Powell, 36, a person of interest and released two photos of him. They didn't give a reason investigators want to talk to him.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been called to help with the investigation, and police dogs were seen searching the area around the home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021