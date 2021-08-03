Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 India Schedule
Following is India's schedule on the eleventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Athletics: *Annu Rani in women's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50am IST.
*Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45am IST.
Hockey: *India vs Belgium in men's semifinal: 7:00am IST.
Wrestling: *Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30am IST start.
