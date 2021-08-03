Olympics-Japan Foreign Minister Motegi: Belarus athlete is in safe situation

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in the Polish embassy after refusing her team's orders to fly home from the Olympic Games, is in a "safe situation".

"We, in cooperation with relevant parties, are trying to keep her safe ... She is now in a safe situation," Motegi told a regular news conference.

