Olympics-Japan Foreign Minister Motegi: Belarus athlete is in safe situation
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 07:38 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in the Polish embassy after refusing her team's orders to fly home from the Olympic Games, is in a "safe situation".
"We, in cooperation with relevant parties, are trying to keep her safe ... She is now in a safe situation," Motegi told a regular news conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two-thirds of Japanese doubt pandemic Olympics can be safe, says poll
Two-thirds of Japanese doubt pandemic Olympics can be safe, says poll
WRAPUP 1-Two-thirds of Japanese doubt pandemic Olympics can be safe, says poll
Olympics-Soccer-Japanese lead Asian challenge with eyes on podium
Japanese musician to step down as Olympic composer - TV